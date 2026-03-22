DRC's Tshisekedi tasks PM with plan to save struggling national airline

The DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi is launching a mission to save Congo Airways.

He’s tasked his prime minister with developing a strategic plan to revive the struggling state-owned airline.

The national flag carrier is facing financial difficulties, maintenance-related disputes and repeated suspensions of its flights.

It’s also been forced into the expensive and short-term solution of leasing planes after its entire fleet was grounded for safety reasons.

Congo Airways began operating in 2015 but has faced a growing list of problems, including two Airbus being grounded, high maintenance costs and safety issues. In 2021, there were allegations of embezzlement related to over-invoicing, just as the airline was planning to add four new planes to its fleet.

A restructuring plan presented early last year provides for the acquisition of three Airbus aircraft within five years, as well as a reorganisation of governance.

This proposal relies on financial support from public authorities, particularly the government of the DRC.

A new management team was appointed in January 2025, but the process has remained stalled. Tshisekedi has asked that the recovery strategy specify how to improve governance and restore discipline and accountability among its executives.