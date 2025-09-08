M23 rebels recapture town in eastern DRC as peace talks stall

Civil War
In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the M23 rebel group has recaptured the town of Shoa in North Kivu province, just one day after it briefly fell under control of the Congolese army and pro-government Wazalendo militia.
Residents say the rebels launched a surprise offensive early Sunday, forcing the Wazalendo to retreat. Heavy fighting rocked the area Saturday, but calm returned by Sunday morning.
The town of Shoa sits in Masisi territory, a region rich in gold, cobalt, and tantalum and a hotbed of violence for over three months as rebels and government forces battle for control.
This latest clash comes despite ongoing peace efforts. In July, the DRC and rebel groups, including M23, signed a ceasefire in Doha but fighting has only intensified.
The Congolese government, the UN, and Western nations accuse Rwanda of backing M23, a claim Kigali strongly denies.
Just last week, M23-allied Twigwaneho rebels clashed with the army-backed Wazalendo militia in several South Kivu villages.
Congolese army officials have slammed the renewed rebel attacks as a "blatant violation" of both the Washington and Doha peace agreements, underscoring the fragile state of security in the region.
02:19
Sudanese feminist drama "Cotton Queen" warmly received at Venice Film Festival
01:23
Congo to vaccinate health workers, contacts amid ebola outbreak
01:32
UN decries crimes including gang rape, murder, torture in Congo conflict
00:39
KoBold Metals secures exploration permits in DRC amid U.S. mining push
01:49
Currency crisis in Bukavu: Residents struggle with damaged banknotes
01:13
Kabila slams treason trial, calls death penalty bid political