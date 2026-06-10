Congolese doctors to go on strike amid Ebola outbreak

In the midst of the Ebola epidemic, doctors in the Democratic Republic of Congo said they will go on strike from 11 June.

They have denounced what they said was government’s failure to respond concretely to their demands for better pay and working conditions.

Doctors’ union said they had also called for increased budget allocations to the health sector to address systemic underfunding.

The social movement comes at a time when the Congolese health system remains under severe pressure in the face of several public health challenges, including Ebola.

Unions said that while their strike will affect facilities across the country, emergency services will continue operating to ensure care for the most vulnerable patients.

The government is continuing negotiations with representatives of doctors to avoid a prolonged disruption of the country’s health services.