UK: Belfast violence leaves homes burnt and families displaced

The unrest followed the arrest of a 30 year old Sudanese asylum seeker charged with attempted murder after a stabbing attack in north Belfast. The victim, a man in his forties, suffered severe injuries to his face, back and eyes, including the loss of his left eye. Violence spread overnight as masked protesters set fire to a public transport bus, torched cars and commercial bins, and attacked residential and business properties. Three houses were destroyed by fire, while a Middle Eastern supermarket and a Turkish bar were also targeted. Firefighters received 256 emergency calls within five hours and responded to 62 separate incidents, deploying additional crews to contain the fires. Some families were forced to leave their homes under police protection as properties came under attack. Residents returned the following morning to inspect shattered windows, smoke damaged buildings and burnt vehicles. Local resident Jamie Corry said several families had lost not only their homes but also possessions of significant sentimental value. The disturbances affected several locations including east Belfast, Portadown, Newtownabbey, Ballyclare, Antrim and parts of Derry, where transport services were disrupted. Two police officers were injured during the disorder. Political leaders strongly condemned the violence. Northern Ireland's Justice Minister, Naomi Long, described the scenes as "horrific and shameful", while First Minister Michelle O'Neill called the attacks "pure thuggery" and "disgusting cowardice". Authorities urged the public not to inflame tensions or target communities as investigations continue. Public transport operator Translink resumed services on 10 June but warned passengers of delays caused by debris and damage. Police remain on heightened alert amid concerns that further unrest could follow.