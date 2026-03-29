DR Congo conflict: M23’s alleged withdrawal shrouded in confusion

The situation surrounding a possible withdrawal by the M23 rebel group remains highly unclear.

While recent reports from local media and residents in North Kivu suggest that M23 fighters have been seen moving out of certain areas and abandoning long-held positions, the group itself denies that it is pulling back.

In a statement shared on social media, M23 insists that the movements currently observed on several front lines are nothing more than routine, tactical troop rotations.

The group maintains that there is no substantive withdrawal underway and says it remains firmly committed to protecting civilians and upholding confidence-building measures linked to the Doha peace process.

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has not clarified the situation. Officials have so far declined to comment on M23’s latest claims, leaving unanswered questions over whether fighters are genuinely leaving some positions or simply redeploying elsewhere.

This lack of clear, corroborated information, with local reports hinting at a drawdown, M23 framing the changes as standard rotations, and Kinshasa remaining silent, makes it difficult to determine what is actually happening on the ground and whether any real withdrawal is taking place.

M23 controls large areas of North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, including the cities of Goma and Bukavu.