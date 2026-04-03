Congo declares end of two-year mpox outbreak that killed over 2,000

The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced the end of a two-year mpox outbreak that infected thousands and claimed more than 2,200 lives, according to health officials.

Health Minister Roger Kamba said on Thursday that the outbreak, the largest in Africa in recent years, is no longer a national emergency after months without new confirmed infections.

“After careful assessment, the outbreak has been brought under control,” Kamba told reporters in Kinshasa.

Largest global outbreak centered in Congo

The central African nation became the epicentre of the worldwide mpox crisis in 2024, when the virus spread across its borders, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. WHO lifted that designation in September 2025 as cases sharply declined.

Data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention show that Congo recorded more than 161,000 suspected cases during the outbreak, with around 37,000 confirmed through laboratory testing. At least 2,286 suspected deaths were reported, though only 127 were lab-confirmed.

How mpox spread beyond Africa

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first identified in 1958 among laboratory monkeys. Before 2022, most human infections occurred in Central and West Africa through contact with infected animals.

In 2022, researchers confirmed that the virus could also spread through sexual contact, triggering outbreaks across more than 70 countries that had never reported mpox before.

Symptoms and recovery

According to the WHO, mpox symptoms include fever and a skin rash, though most patients recover fully within weeks. Severe illness can occur in people with weakened immune systems or underlying conditions.