Mpox outbreak hits Kabare amid ongoing conflict in DRC

The town of Kabare, located in South Kivu province, is currently grappling with a severe outbreak of Mpox, a disease primarily transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact. As the situation unfolds, healthcare workers continue to provide treatment despite the overwhelming challenges posed by ongoing conflict in the region.

The war in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has raged since the beginning of the year, has created a dire situation for both the population and the healthcare system. Medical staff are struggling to meet the rising demand for care, with limited resources and constant disruptions. However, they remain dedicated to providing critical support to those affected by the disease.

Patrick Buroko, a local Mpox patient, shared his experience of the impact of both the war and the disease. "We suffer because of the war. The medicine is not always available. The wounds don't heal, and the body doesn't recover because the medicine comes late. But now I feel better since I received the medication. The care I’ve received has helped, but there’s still room for improvement," Buroko said. He explained that he initially fell ill with malaria, but only three days ago, he began showing symptoms of Mpox.

The Mpox virus leaves visible skin lesions and spreads primarily through skin contact, contributing to the swift spread in affected areas. Although there is no consolidated data on infection rates and fatalities, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported late last year that South Kivu was the hardest-hit province in the country.

The situation has worsened for many families. Christine Masumbuko, a mother of a young girl suffering from Mpox, recounted her daughter’s experience at the health centre. "When I brought my daughter to the health centre, her temperature was 39.5°C. They gave her some tablets, but when the nurses injected the medicine, she fainted. I thank God because her condition improved, and she's not like that anymore," she said.

The ongoing war has disrupted the region's healthcare infrastructure, with an increasing number of patients fleeing conflict zones and contributing to the spread of Mpox. Dr. Serge Cikuro, a medical officer in Miti Murhesa, highlighted the strain on the health system: "Patients continue to arrive, so we continue to provide care, but the health zone, which used to have four treatment centres, now only has two—one in Lwiro and the referral hospital in Miti."

In response to the worsening epidemic, the DRC government has launched a large-scale vaccination campaign to curb the spread of Mpox. The campaign, which began in Kinshasa on Thursday, aims to vaccinate more than 600,000 people as part of efforts to contain the outbreak.

As the country faces the dual crisis of war and disease, healthcare workers remain on the frontlines, providing essential care while navigating the ongoing challenges of conflict and limited resources.