Namibia confirms first Mpox case

Namibia’s Ministry of Health is on high alert after the country’s first Mpox case was confirmed in Swakopmund on Saturday. The patient, who tested positive on 18 October, is in a stable condition and remains in isolation at the Swakopmund District Hospital.

Authorities have officially declared an outbreak, in line with WHO protocols, which treat a single confirmed case as an outbreak. Preliminary investigations link the case to cross-border travel within the Southern African region.

Health officials in Erongo are now tracing contacts and monitoring for additional cases. The ministry has assured the public that Namibia is fully prepared, with isolation facilities ready to manage suspected infectious diseases.

Mpox, a viral disease similar to smallpox, spreads through direct skin contact, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a blistering rash.

Seventeen African countries, including Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, and the DRC, are currently reporting active outbreaks. This year alone, Africa has recorded more than 118,000 cases, surpassing last year’s total.