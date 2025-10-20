Namibia confirms first Mpox case

Namibia
Namibia’s Ministry of Health is on high alert after the country’s first Mpox case was confirmed in Swakopmund on Saturday. The patient, who tested positive on 18 October, is in a stable condition and remains in isolation at the Swakopmund District Hospital.
Authorities have officially declared an outbreak, in line with WHO protocols, which treat a single confirmed case as an outbreak. Preliminary investigations link the case to cross-border travel within the Southern African region.
Health officials in Erongo are now tracing contacts and monitoring for additional cases. The ministry has assured the public that Namibia is fully prepared, with isolation facilities ready to manage suspected infectious diseases.
Mpox, a viral disease similar to smallpox, spreads through direct skin contact, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a blistering rash.
Seventeen African countries, including Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, and the DRC, are currently reporting active outbreaks. This year alone, Africa has recorded more than 118,000 cases, surpassing last year’s total.
Go to video
Tunisia wraps up world cup qualifying with 3-0 win against Namibia
00:51
Mpox outbreak no longer a global health emergency, WHO chief says
00:32
Zimbabwe stuns Namibia to qualify for Rugby World Cup for first time since 1991
Go to video
Ghana confirms 34 new Mpox cases, total rises to 79
01:07
WHO says the mpox outbreak remains a public health concern
Go to video
Namibia's president sacks Agricuture Minister over rape allegations