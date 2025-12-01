Khartoum residents under threat from environmental hazards in war-ravaged city

It’s been six months since Sudan’s Armed forces retook the capital Khartoum. But two years of fighting has wrought untold devastation. Now, people returning to the city are under threat from environmental hazards that are putting the health of millions at risk.

More than two and a half years of conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has taken a heavy toll on the country's economy, environment and public health.

Across the country, damaged factories, leaking chemicals, and collapsing public services are threatening the health of millions.

"Our factory was hit, and we lost control of the stored materials. RSF burned large parts of it, and we were worried about leaks, but there was no access for repairs and no authorities to manage the site safely," said Mamoun Geely, a factory owner in the Omdurman Industrial Area.

In Khartoum, critical industrial and energy infrastructure lies in ruins. Some sites still contain hazardous chemicals and their proximity to homes means pollution is seeping directly into communities already facing deep hardship.

"The capital was occupied by the RSF militia for two years. Health facilities were occupied as well and became a breeding environment for diseases. This prevented any efforts to defeat the pandemics, as the state was a war zone. Medical staff were targeted and killed, and ambulances were looted," said Taha Bedawi, an environmental expert.

Buildings destroyed by explosive weapons have released materials like asbestos, a dangerous source of chronic respiratory illness. With no capacity to clear the rubble, families remain exposed to toxic dust.

Sanitation plants destroyed

Water and sanitation plants have been destroyed, leaving waste systems non-functional. Solid waste now accumulates in open areas, draining into the Nile and increasing the risk of major disease outbreaks.

For families living near industrial zones, pollution has become a part of their daily life.

Contaminated water is fueling diseases like malaria, cholera, and typhoid.

"I got sick a few days after returning home. I have dengue fever and typhoid. Most of my family members are sick. The pollution is everywhere," said Insaf Mohamed, a patient.

Health professionals are calling for urgent intervention as Sudan faces environmental damage that may take years even decades to repair.