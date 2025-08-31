Namibia: 14 dead in head-on collision between two vehicles

In a devastating incident on Saturday morning, fourteen lives were lost in a horrific head-on collision on Highway B1 near Mariental, located about 270 kilometers from Windhoek.

According to police, the crash involved a police van and a vehicle from the Namibian Prison Service.

Hardap's Deputy Police Commissioner, John Mwatongela, reported that the police vehicle was carrying six individuals, including five officers and one civilian, while the prison service vehicle had 13 occupants on board. Tragically, the accident claimed the lives of eleven prison officers, one police officer, and two civilians. Three others sustained serious injuries.

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed her deep sorrow over this heartbreaking event, extending her condolences to the families affected and to the communities mourning their colleagues in the police and prison service. The president also offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.