Anthony Joshua involved in Nigeria road crash that kills two

Nigerian authorities say British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been injured in a road accident on a major highway linking Lagos and Ogun states, in which two other people were killed.

Police say the former world champion suffered only minor injuries and is in stable condition. He was taken to hospital along with other injured passengers.

Joshua, 36, has family roots in Sagamu, a town in Ogun State, south-west Nigeria, where the crash occurred.

What happened on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The accident happened on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday morning. According to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), a Lexus Jeep carrying five adult men was travelling at high speed when it lost control while overtaking.

Officials say the vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

Two of the five occupants died at the scene. Two others were not injured, while Anthony Joshua was rescued alive with minor injuries and taken for medical treatment.

Road safety officials say an investigation has been launched and that excessive speed is suspected to have caused the crash.

Joshua was seated in the back of the vehicle

An eyewitness, Adeniyi Orojo, told local media that two vehicles, a Lexus and a Pajero, were involved. He said Joshua was seated in the back of the Lexus behind the driver, with another passenger beside him.

“There were four occupants in the Lexus,” he said. “Joshua’s security detail was in a separate vehicle behind them before the crash.”

Photos and videos shared online show a badly damaged car, with images of Joshua sitting topless in the back seat, surrounded by shattered glass. In some videos, he can be seen grimacing as he tries to step out of the wreckage.

Police confirm injuries and investigation

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the deaths and Joshua’s injuries in a statement, saying the boxer was “fine” despite sustaining minor injuries.

Police commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo said officers have been ordered to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident. The Divisional Police Officer in Sagamu, Ode Fredrick, said police were heading to the hospital to verify the identities and conditions of those involved.

Earlier on Monday, about an hour before the crash, Joshua had posted a video on Instagram showing him playing table tennis with another man. The location of the video has not been confirmed.

The boxer has been in Nigeria following his recent fight with Jake Paul on 19 December.

Authorities say further updates will be released once investigations are completed.