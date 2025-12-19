Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul make weight ahead of Miami showdown

USA
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua made weight on Thursday for their bout on 19 December.
Joshua weighed 243 pounds at their Thursday weigh-in, while Paul was 216.
The heavyweight tilt, which will consist of eight three-minute rounds, will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami and will be streamed live on Netflix.
It will be the toughest fight yet for the 28-year-old Paul, who has a 12-1 record (7 KOs) and last fought in June when he beat former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision.
Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) is a two-time unified WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medallist, but the 36-year-old hasn’t fought since losing to Daniel Dubois in an IBF title fight in September 2024.
01:30
M23 rebels take control of strategic Congo town as peace deal crumbles
01:04
DR Congo and Rwanda reaffirm commitment to June peace deal
01:55
UN warns of worsening crisis in South Sudan as peace process falters
01:08
Hulk Hogan, wrestling superstar, dies at 71 in Florida
Go to video
Southern Syria: renewed violence between Druze and Bedouin clans
00:54
Countdown: Less than one year until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup