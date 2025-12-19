Welcome to Africanews

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul make weight ahead of Miami showdown

Jake Paul, front left, and Anthony Joshua, front right, face off during a weigh-in Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Miami Beach, Fla., ahead of their heavyweight boxing match.  
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua made weight on Thursday for their bout on 19 December.

Joshua weighed 243 pounds at their Thursday weigh-in, while Paul was 216.

The heavyweight tilt, which will consist of eight three-minute rounds, will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami and will be streamed live on Netflix.

It will be the toughest fight yet for the 28-year-old Paul, who has a 12-1 record (7 KOs) and last fought in June when he beat former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. by unanimous decision.

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) is a two-time unified WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medallist, but the 36-year-old hasn’t fought since losing to Daniel Dubois in an IBF title fight in September 2024.

