Centuries-old traditional boxing in Nigeria gaining grounds

Traditional Dambe boxers traded heavy blows before a cheering crowd in north-western Nigeria on Thursday.

The centuries-old combat sport, rooted in Hausa culture, is a highlight at the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.

For each bout, men wrap one fist tightly in rope and cloth, and leave the other hand extended to guard.

The matches, often brief and explosive, end when one fighter knocks his opponent to the ground or forces him to concede.

Dambe, historically practiced by butchers and warriors, is known locally as the “art of the spear and shield.”

The wrapped fist, called the spear, is used to strike, while the open hand acts as a shield for defence.

The boxing formed part of activities marking this year’s Argungu festival in Kebbi state.

The annual event is also known for its mass fishing competition on the Matan Fada River.

Beyond fishing, the festival showcases northern Nigeria’s cultural heritage through music, dance, wrestling and traditional sports.

Organizers say including Dambe in the festival helps preserve local traditions and offers young men an alternative path to fame and income.

For many in Argungu, the sport is more than entertainment.

“Dambe is something we inherited from our forefathers,” said Ismaila Abubakar-Usman. "We have been practising it for generations.