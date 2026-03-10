Francis Ngannou to make MMA return in Los Angeles on May 16

Cameroonian MMA star Francis Ngannou is set to return to action on 16 May in Los Angeles, where he will face Brazilian fighter Philipe Lins, organisers announced on Monday.

The 39-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion has not competed since October 2024, when he stopped Brazilian Renan Ferreira in his only bout for the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Ngannou officially cut ties with the PFL on 6 March.

Ngannou joined the PFL in 2023 after a high-profile contract dispute with UFC president Dana White. The Cameroonian (18 wins, 3 losses in MMA) also crossed over to boxing for two major paydays in October 2023 and March 2024, losing on both occasions to British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

This comeback will take place outside the sport’s two biggest promotions, the UFC and the PFL. Instead, Ngannou will compete under the banner of MVP, a company founded in 2021 by YouTuber‑turned‑boxer Jake Paul and backed by streaming giant Netflix for broadcasting.

Ngannou’s fight will feature on a card headlined by a women’s bout between American superstar Ronda Rousey and US MMA pioneer‑turned‑actress Gina Carano.

The event is scheduled for Inglewood, California, at the Intuit Dome, home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.