Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali to be honoured with US postage stamp

Muhammad Ali is about to become even more legendary. Ten years after his death, the world-famous boxer and cultural force is being honoured for the first time with a commemorative United States postage stamp.

Twenty-two million stamps have been printed, all featuring a 1974 Associated Press photo of Ali in his famous boxing pose.

“As sort of the guardian of his legacy, I’m thrilled. I’m excited. I’m ecstatic,” said the champion's widow, Lonnie Ali. “Because people, every time they look at that stamp, they will remember him. And he will be in the forefront of their consciousness. And, for me, that's a thrill.”

The commemorative Muhammad Ali stamp features a 1974 Associated Press photo of Ali United States Postal Service via AP

Each sheet of 20 stamps also features a photo of Ali posing in a pinstripe suit, a recognition of his work as an activist and humanitarian.

Once the stamps sell out, they won't be reprinted, US Postal Service officials said. The stamps are expected to generate a lot of interest from collectors and noncollectors.

“First thing Muhammad would say, he would say [...] 'I told you the only way I could be licked is if I was put on a postage stamp',” said Lonnie Ali.

Muhammad Ali died in 2016 at the age of 74. In addition to his three heavyweight champion titles, the man known as The Greatest was recognised for his activism.

For Lonnie Ali, having her husband's face on a stamp is a chance to highlight his mission of spreading compassion.

“It's just another sort of testament to the power of his legacy, his enduring legacy, and for his values and convictions that he stood for,” she said.

A first-day-of-issue ceremony for the Muhammad Ali Forever Stamp is planned for Thursday in Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky.

The city is the birthplace of the famed boxer and home to the Muhammad Ali Center, which showcases his life and legacy.

Throughout his career, Ali earned numerous prizes for his work both inside and outside the boxing ring. He received the United Nations Messenger of Peace award in 1998, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005.

For Lonnie Ali, the stamp is the ultimate tribute and an encouragement to follow in Muhammad Ali's charitable footsteps.

“This is going to be a Forever Stamp from the post office,” she said. “It's just one of those things that will be part of his legacy, and it will be one of the shining stars of his legacy, getting this stamp.”