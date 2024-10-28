Fifty years later: the impact of Ali vs. Foreman

Fifty years later, the legendary bout known as "Rumble in the Jungle," featuring boxing icons Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, remains etched in the memories of the Congolese people.

This historic fight took place in Kinshasa, the capital of what was then Zaire, and ended in a stunning upset for Foreman, with Ali reclaiming the world heavyweight title through a knockout.

The match not only marked a significant moment in boxing history but also left an enduring impact on the sport within the country.

As the anniversary approaches, boxers from across Africa gathered in Kinshasa for the 21st African Amateur Boxing Championships.

Landry Matete Kankonde, known as “Balo,” represented Congo in the heavyweight division.

He attributes the global recognition of Congolese boxing to "Rumble in the Jungle."

"It's a way to celebrate," he remarked about the ongoing championships.

Kankonde faced defeat against Senegal’s Karamba Kebe in the finals.

He believes boxing holds a unique significance in Congolese culture.

“Whenever a Congolese boxer gives their all, it inspires us, considering all we endure here," he stated.

He expressed confidence that in two or three years, he will emerge as a prominent figure in Congolese boxing.

Alfred Mamba, who was just 15 during the "Rumble in the Jungle," recalled it as a "celebration."

His father, Gabriel Mamba, a referee, played a key role in organizing the fight after attending the 1974 World Amateur Boxing Championships in Havana, Cuba, and meeting promoter Don King in the U.S.

Mamba’s father took him to witness the iconic clash between Ali and Foreman, which was scheduled for 4 a.m. local time to align with prime time in the U.S.

“After the fight, everyone wanted to learn boxing," he noted.

Mamba described Ali’s victory as unexpected, crediting it to Ali's strategic use of the rope-a-dope technique, where he absorbed punches while leaning on the ropes to tire Foreman out.

He expresses pride in the enduring legacy of the fight but laments that Congo's boxing federation did not gain from the spotlight.

He mentioned that many boxers in the country lack access to proper training facilities and often practice outdoors.

"However, when we compete abroad, we return with medals," he noted.