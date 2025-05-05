DRC: M23 rebels seize strategic town despite peace talks

Despite ongoing peace talks in Doha, M23 militants and their allies fighting Democratic Republic of Congo government forces in the east of the country have seized the strategic town of Lunyasenge.

It is being reported that the battle in the town on the western shore of Lake Edward left at least 17 people dead, including 7 Congolese soldiers.

The insurgents have taken control of much of the eastern part of the country since January.

Both sides recently called for a ceasefire, but clashes have continued in North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri, with the M23 seizing an increasing number of villages.

A DRC army spokesperson has described the recent attack as a “flagrant violation” of the truce, saying the military reserves the right to respond if the threat persists.

Delegations from both the rebel coalition and the government are currently in the Qatari capital trying to reach an agreement to end the fighting.

Millions of people have been displaced by the ongoing clashes which have worsened an already dire humanitarian situation.

Amid fears that the conflict could spread beyond the DRC’s borders, the Doha talks are seen as critical in determining the region’s future.