DRC: M23 rebels seize strategic town despite peace talks

Democratic Republic Of Congo
Despite ongoing peace talks in Doha, M23 militants and their allies fighting Democratic Republic of Congo government forces in the east of the country have seized the strategic town of Lunyasenge.
It is being reported that the battle in the town on the western shore of Lake Edward left at least 17 people dead, including 7 Congolese soldiers.
The insurgents have taken control of much of the eastern part of the country since January.
Both sides recently called for a ceasefire, but clashes have continued in North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri, with the M23 seizing an increasing number of villages.
A DRC army spokesperson has described the recent attack as a “flagrant violation” of the truce, saying the military reserves the right to respond if the threat persists.
Delegations from both the rebel coalition and the government are currently in the Qatari capital trying to reach an agreement to end the fighting.
Millions of people have been displaced by the ongoing clashes which have worsened an already dire humanitarian situation.
Amid fears that the conflict could spread beyond the DRC’s borders, the Doha talks are seen as critical in determining the region’s future.
Go to video
SADC mission troops to complete withdrawal from DRC by end of May
Go to video
Rwanda in talks with Washington to receive immigrants deported from the United States
Go to video
DR Congo, Rwanda reach preliminary agreement after Doha talks
02:11
DRC: Huge rally for peace in Butembo
Go to video
U.S. Secretary Rubio oversees Congo-Rwanda deal to ease mineral conflict
Go to video
M23 and Congolese government agree to halt fighting, work towards peace