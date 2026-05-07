Rwanda, Botswana sign six cooperation deals

Rwanda and Botswana have signed six cooperation agreements aimed at deepening bilateral ties and boosting collaboration across key sectors including trade, transport and regional connectivity.

Speaking during the state visit of Rwandan President Paul Kagame to Botswana, President Duma Boko said the partnership reflected a shared ambition for development and mutual learning between the two African nations.

“Botswana has a lot to learn from Rwanda. And Botswana has few lessons of her own to impart to Rwanda,” Boko said.

“This high level engagement we had in different sectors, in education, in health, agriculture and food security, youth empowerment, sports development, employment creation, infrastructure development and regional connectivity, mean we should work closely with each other.”

President Kagame said the agreements were designed to remove obstacles to investment and strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries.

“What defines the relationship with Rwanda and Botswana is not only friendship but also a shared sense of purpose,” Kagame said.

“This is evident in the way we work together in our commitment for practical outcome across areas such as air connectivity, visa facilitation, double taxation. Objective is to remove barriers and create more predictable environment for investment and collaboration.”

The newly signed agreements cover areas including aviation, tourism, education, transport and agriculture.

Kagame’s visit to Gaborone marks one of the first state visits hosted by President Boko since taking office in 2024, underlining Botswana’s push to expand diplomatic and economic partnerships across Africa.