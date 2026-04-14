Botswana, Oman sign energy and mining deals to deepen economic ties

Botswana has signed a series of energy, mining, and infrastructure agreements with Oman as it steps up efforts to diversify its economy beyond diamonds, amid a prolonged downturn in global demand for the precious stones.

The Southern African nation, long reliant on diamond revenues for roughly a third of its GDP, is increasingly looking to Gulf partners to broaden its economic base.

Falling diamond prices and intensifying competition from lab-grown alternatives have placed sustained pressure on public finances and growth prospects.

President Duma Boko and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq formalized the agreements during high-level talks, signaling a deepening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Renewable energy investment

Central to the agreements is a plan to develop a 500-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant, coupled with battery storage.

The project is expected to strengthen Botswana’s energy security while advancing its transition toward cleaner energy sources.

The move aligns with broader regional ambitions to expand renewable capacity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Expanded mining exploration

In addition to energy, the two countries signed a joint exploration agreement covering key minerals including copper, gold, graphite, and iron ore.

The deal reflects Botswana’s intent to leverage its untapped mineral potential beyond diamonds.

Mining remains a cornerstone of the country’s economy, and officials hope that diversifying resource extraction will help cushion against volatility in the diamond sector.

Infrastructure and supply security

The agreement also includes infrastructure components aimed at improving supply chains. Plans involve storage facilities at Namibia’s port of Walvis Bay and the Tshele Hills Strategic Petroleum Depot, measures designed to enhance fuel security and logistics efficiency.

Authorities did not disclose the financial value of the agreements.

Economic pressures mount

Botswana’s push for diversification comes as external assessments highlight growing vulnerabilities.

A recent downgrade of the country’s sovereign credit rating cited structural weakness in global diamond demand, warning of continued strain on fiscal stability.

The diamond industry itself is undergoing a significant shift, with major players reassessing valuations and future strategies amid declining demand.

Investor outreach intensifies

In parallel with the Oman visit, Boko has stepped up engagement with international investors.

During a recent trip to France, he met business leaders and promoted Botswana’s investment potential, emphasizing reforms and opportunities in emerging sectors.

The government is also among several stakeholders exploring greater involvement in the global diamond industry’s evolving landscape, even as it seeks to reduce dependence on it.

The agreements with Oman mark a significant step in Botswana’s economic repositioning, highlighting a broader strategy to secure new growth avenues in energy, mining, and infrastructure while navigating a challenging global market environment.