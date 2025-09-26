Welcome to Africanews

Botswana seeks alternative markets as US tariffs erode export competitiveness

By Africanews

Botswana

Botswana is stepping up efforts to diversify its economy as steep U.S. tariffs erode the competitiveness of its exports. The country’s main chamber of commerce says the levies, reduced in August to between 10 and 15 percent after diplomatic talks, remain high enough to hurt sales and threaten jobs.

Norman Moleele, CEO of Business Botswana, said the country is treating the trade dispute as a turning point. He warned that blocked exports would undermine employment but stressed that Botswana is exploring new partners.

Norman Moleele, CEO, Business Botswana: "If we are unable to export what we manufacture in which we thought would create employment, certainly then employment will be affected. We are negotiating, we're looking for alternative markets, we're talking to countries like China, we are part of the Africa free trade area, we are finding markets, developing markets in different areas of the world, to see to it that they are alternatives that we can rely on."

Officials say talks with China and opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area could cushion the blow, while domestic reforms are underway to attract investment and broaden the country’s economic base.

