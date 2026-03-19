Bola Tinubu's state visit to UK: major steel deal agreed with British PM

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at 10 Downing Street in London during the first state visit by the leader of Africa's most populous nation in nearly four decades.

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu arrived in London on Wednesday during his first state visit to the United Kingdom.

His first day was taken up by a banquet hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

The banquet included the British king greeting the 160 guests in the Yoruba language and the festivities were adapted to the religious requirements of Muslim guests, as it was taking place during the month of Ramadan.

On Thursday, Tinubu met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street.

The two leaders discussed trade and notably signed a record-breaking steel deal.

Under the deal, the company British Steel is set to supply 120,000 tonnes of steel to refurbish two major ports in Nigeria's capital Lagos.

Starmer and Tinubu reportedly also discussed other topics such as terrorism and climate change.

Tinubu has made less formal visits to Britain several times in his tenure, and the two countries remain major partners in trade, aid and defence.

London is also home to a huge Nigerian diaspora.