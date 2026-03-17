Nigeria’s president vows tougher action after deadly Maiduguri attacks

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has pledged to step up security operations following a wave of deadly attacks in the northeastern city of Maiduguri.

In a message posted on his official X page on Tuesday, Tinubu expressed condolences to victims and their families, saying: “I mourn those who lost their lives, sympathise with the injured and stand in solidarity with the people of Borno.”

He said the government would intensify efforts to dismantle armed groups across the country and praised troops for repelling coordinated assaults on military positions in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The president added that additional military equipment and operational support had been approved, and ordered top security officials to relocate to Maiduguri to oversee the response. Emergency agencies have also been mobilised to assist victims.

The attacks, which occurred on Monday evening, targeted busy areas including a market, a post office vicinity and the entrance to a teaching hospital, according to officials.

The Nigerian military warned that suspected militants linked to Boko Haram may have deployed multiple suicide bombers into the city, urging residents to avoid crowded places and remain vigilant.

At least 23 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured in the coordinated blasts, authorities said.

Police confirmed that bomb disposal units had secured the affected sites and carried out sweep operations to prevent further threats, while investigations into the incidents continue.

Officials say efforts are ongoing to prevent additional attacks in the region, which has been at the centre of a long-running insurgency.