Ebola in the DRC: At least 300 positive cases unaccounted for [Africanews Today]

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), health authorities have lost contact with nearly 300 patients who tested positive for Ebola. According to Africa CDC, ongoing conflict, population displacement, and a lack of resources are making it difficult to locate infected individuals and contain the outbreak.

In Burundi, health authorities and civil society organizations are raising the alarm over the growing use of drugs, particularly among young people. To combat the problem, rehabilitation centers are stepping up prevention efforts and providing greater support for people struggling with addiction. Report by Francine Sina-Rinzi from Bujumbura.

One year after the peace agreement signed in Washington between the DRC and Rwanda, the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo remains fragile. Despite commitments to de-escalation, violence continues between the Congolese army and several armed groups. On the ground, lasting stability and peace remain elusive.

The Prime Minister of Guinea has defended cooperation between Guinea and China. In an interview with the Xinhua News Agency, Amadou Oury Bah dismissed criticism that Chinese investment represents a "debt trap." In Mali, several human rights organizations have condemned what they describe as new serious abuses against civilians. They accuse the various parties involved in the Malian crisis of carrying out summary executions, enforced disappearances, and other human rights violations amid a worsening security situation.

Agenda

June 30 is the deadline set by the South African authorities for undocumented migrants to regularize their immigration status or leave the country under the government's new immigration measures. Demonstrations are expected across the country.

From June 30 to July 1, S&D Africa Days 2026 – Rise with Africa will take place in Brussels. The event will bring together African policymakers, civil society representatives, youth leaders, trade unionists, cultural figures, and members of the African diaspora to engage in dialogue and constructive exchanges.

In the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup, Morocco will face the Netherlands in the early hours of June 30. Later that evening, Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) will take on Norway in an attempt to secure a place in the Round of 16. During the week, the DRC, Senegal, Algeria, Cape Verde, Ghana, and Egypt will also compete for qualification to the next stage of the tournament.

From July 2 to July 11, the Jazzablanca Festival 2026 will take place. The festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and culture in Morocco, featuring a diverse lineup of artists and musical styles, including groove, jazz, pop-rock, and hip-hop.

For more information, stay tuned to Africanews and Africanews.com