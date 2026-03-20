UK and Nigeria agree deal to speed up deportations

Nigeria and the United Kingdom have signed a new agreement aimed at accelerating the return of Nigerians without legal status in Britain, including failed asylum seekers, visa overstayers and convicted offenders.

The deal was signed during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the UK, with Nigeria’s Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood leading the agreement, according to the UK Home Office.

Faster returns, fewer delays

A key feature of the agreement is Nigeria’s decision to accept alternative identification documents, often referred to as “UK letters”, for individuals who do not have valid passports.

This is expected to remove a major administrative hurdle that has previously delayed deportations, allowing UK authorities to process returns more quickly.

UK officials say the deal could have an immediate impact. Government data indicate that about 961 Nigerians have exhausted their asylum appeal rights, while more than 1,100 Nigerian offenders are currently awaiting deportation.

Broader migration cooperation

Beyond deportations, the agreement expands cooperation between both countries on tackling organised immigration crime.

Authorities plan to share intelligence and carry out joint operations targeting networks involved in visa fraud, including fake job sponsorship schemes, sham marriages and forged financial documents.

The partnership will also address online-related crimes such as romance scams, investment fraud and cryptocurrency schemes.

A proposed “fusion cell” model will bring together government agencies, financial institutions, technology firms and telecommunications companies to improve coordination and speed up enforcement actions.

Official reactions

Tunji-Ojo said Nigeria’s participation reflects its commitment to international obligations and responsible migration management.

“To sustain that relationship, we must be as open and as fair as possible,” he said.

UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum Alex Norris described Nigeria as a key partner, noting it is the UK’s largest visa market in Africa.

“Anyone who abuses our system, breaks our laws or attempts to circumvent immigration rules will be removed,” he said.

Outstanding questions

Details of the agreement, including its start date, duration and financial terms — have not been made public.

It also remains unclear whether the arrangement applies strictly to Nigerian nationals or could extend to other individuals processed through Nigeria.

The deal follows previous UK efforts to tighten migration controls, including a controversial 2022 agreement with Rwanda that was later scrapped.

Context

The agreement marks a significant step in UK-Nigeria migration relations, with both countries signalling a stronger commitment to enforcement and cooperation.

However, its real impact will depend on how quickly the measures are implemented and how they affect Nigerians currently navigating the UK immigration system.