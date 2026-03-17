Nigeria’s Tinubu begins UK state visit, first in nearly four decades

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has travelled to the United Kingdom for a state visit, marking the first such trip by a Nigerian leader in almost 40 years.

Tinubu left Abuja on Tuesday alongside First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for the visit, which includes a royal reception hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

The trip also features talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, where both sides are expected to deepen cooperation on trade, investment, defence and cultural ties.

Officials say several agreements will be signed during the visit, including a major financing package worth £746 million to support upgrades at two of Nigeria’s busiest ports in Lagos.

Tinubu is also scheduled to engage with organisations promoting interfaith dialogue and attend events highlighting Nigerian art, business and diaspora relations in the UK.

He is accompanied by senior government officials, including ministers responsible for finance, defence, trade and foreign affairs, as well as top security chiefs.

The visit is seen as a significant step in strengthening relations between Abuja and London. Nigeria’s last state visit to the UK took place in 1989 under former military leader Ibrahim Babangida.

The president is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the visit.