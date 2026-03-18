Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria's President Tinubu welcomed by Britain's King Charles at start of state visit

President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu after arriving at Stansted Airport, England, Tuesday March 17, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
PA Wire
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

United Kingdom

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed President Bola Tinubu and his wife to Windsor Castle on Wednesday during the first state visit by a Nigerian leader in nearly forty years.

The two countries are major partners in trade, aid and defence. The UK is also home to 270,000 people born in Nigeria.

London welcomed the visit as "historic" and announced that Nigerian companies are expanding operations and creating hundreds of jobs in Britain.

Nigeria says the visit signals a "renewed chapter" and reflects a shared commitment to "advancing trade and strengthening diplomatic ties."

Tinubu is due to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, a Christian pastor, is set to preach at Lambeth Palace, the seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Neither is expected to meet opposition leader Kemi Badenoch. The Conservative Party leader is of Nigerian descent and has repeatedly criticised the country she was raised in for corruption and violence.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..