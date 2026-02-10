Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Botswana weighs tax hikes as diamond slump hits state revenue

Dust rises from the processing plant at the Orapa open cast mine in Lethakane, Botswana, Sept. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Sello Motseta)   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Botswana

Botswana is feeling the pinch as a slump in diamond sales forces the government to consider raising taxes. Diamonds are the backbone of the economy, but global demand has weakened, prices are down, and production has slowed, leaving a big hole in state revenues.

To plug the gap, lawmakers are weighing higher income and corporate taxes, a move officials say is necessary to contain a growing budget deficit.

But it won’t be painless. Businesses and households are likely to feel the impact, even as the government tries to protect public services and avoid deep spending cuts.

Botswana’s biggest producer, Debswana, has already cut output and warned the diamond market may not recover quickly, pushing the country to rely more on non-mineral taxes.

The debate now is how to balance short-term pain with long-term stability as Botswana looks to reduce its dependence on diamonds and weather a tough economic moment.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..