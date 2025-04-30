Moroccan boxer trades punches and patient care on path to Olympics

Widad Bertal, Morocco's newly crowned world boxing champion in the 52-54 kg division, is juggling rigorous training with her burgeoning career as a multi-specialty nurse as she sets her sights on the 2028 Olympic Games.

The 25-year-old clinched the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Nis, Serbia, in March 2025, overcoming an Olympic champion.

"I worked hard and achieved a gold medal at the World Championship," Bertal said during a training session. "My goal is to win a gold medal at the 2028 Olympic Games, and I will start preparing from now."

Bertal, who also holds two African championship titles (2023, 2024), emphasizes the positive impact of boxing on her life. "It has given me great self-confidence. It has helped me both financially and morally," she explained.

In addition to her boxing achievements, Bertal earned her nursing qualification in 2023 and is now navigating the demands of both professions.

Supported by her parents, Fatima El Bouhadi and Mohammed Bertal, she is currently training with the national team and Cuban coaches, with international preparation planned for Olympic qualifiers. Bertal acknowledges the challenge of balancing her athletic and professional pursuits.

"I am trying to balance this with boxing, especially since this sport consumes most of my time, but I will try to manage both," she said. Her immediate focus remains on upcoming tournaments as crucial preparation for the Olympics.