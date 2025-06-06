Man City closing in on swoop for Wolves’ Rayan Aït-Nouri

Wolves left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri. The 24-year-old has become the center of intense transfer speculation as Manchester City pursue a potential £50 million deal to secure his signature.

Aït-Nouri, who was notably absent from Algeria’s recent friendly against Rwanda, appears to be keeping his cards close to his chest. When asked about any contact from Manchester City, the young defender remained focused on his national duties.

"No, for now I am concentrating on Algeria national team, the important thing is the two next matches. We will see how it goes, honestly, I do not know at all, we will see. The most important thing is the two matches which we played with the national team, I am concentrating on that, we will see.” Rayan Ait Nouri, Algerian left back, said.

According to sources, Pep Guardiola has identified Aït-Nouri as a top priority to address City’s ongoing struggles at left-back. If the deal goes through, it would mark a significant move both for the player and the Premier League champions.