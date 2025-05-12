France and Algeria in deepening diplomatic crisis amid Tit-for-Tat expulsions

Diplomatic relations between France and Algeria have reached a new low following Algeria's recent expulsion of 15 French diplomatic agents, intensifying an already volatile situation marked by mutual distrust and retaliatory measures.

On May 12, Algeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the French chargé d'affaires in Algiers to inform him that 15 French officials were being expelled for holding "irregular positions." This move follows a series of escalating actions between the two nations, including previous expulsions of diplomats on both sides.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned Algeria's decision as "unjustified," vowing an immediate and proportionate response. "The departure of agents on temporary missions is unjustified and, as I did last month, we will respond immediately and in a strong and proportionate manner," Barrot stated during a visit to Normandy.

Tensions between the two countries have been simmering for months, exacerbated by France's support for Morocco's autonomy plan over the disputed Western Sahara region—a stance that Algeria perceives as a betrayal of its longstanding position supporting the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination.

The situation further deteriorated in April when Algeria expelled 12 French embassy staff in response to the arrest of an Algerian consular official in Paris. The official was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Franco-Algerian activist Amir Boukhors, also known as Amir DZ, a critic of the Algerian government. France retaliated by expelling 12 Algerian diplomats and recalling its ambassador from Algiers.

Adding to the strain, Algeria recently expelled two French intelligence agents accused of entering the country using fake diplomatic passports. According to Algerian state media, the agents were operating under the French Interior Ministry's Directorate of Internal Security and failed to comply with legal procedures upon entry.

The diplomatic rift has significant implications beyond politics. France and Algeria share deep economic ties, with trade between the two nations reaching nearly €12 billion in 2023. Approximately 6,000 French companies are involved in commercial relationships with the Algerian market. The business community has expressed concern over the potential fallout, urging political leaders to exercise caution to preserve this vital economic relationship.

Migration issues have also been a point of contention. France has accused Algeria of refusing to repatriate Algerian nationals expelled from France, leading to France's decision to impose travel restrictions on Algerian diplomatic passport holders. Algeria condemned the move as a breach of bilateral agreements and warned of "strict and immediate countermeasures."

As both nations brace for further diplomatic fallout, the situation underscores the fragility of Franco-Algerian relations, rooted in a complex history and compounded by contemporary geopolitical disagreements.