NFL approves participation of players in flag football for 2028 Olympics

NFL owners have unanimously approved the participation of players in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.

During the spring meetings held in Minnesota, the league secured authorization to negotiate safety provisions and scheduling logistics with the NFL Players Association, the international governing body for the sport, and relevant Olympic authorities, paving the way for this event at the next Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The decision has generated significant excitement throughout the league, reflecting the momentum of the game's global growth.

A league executive emphasized the opportunity for the world to witness top athletes in competition. Each NFL club will be limited to one player for the 10-player Olympic rosters, which will be curated by national committees in each participating country.

The tournaments will feature six teams per gender, competing in a 5-on-5 format on a 50-yard field.

With the Olympics scheduled from July 14 to 30, 2028, the flag football gold medal game could take place just before NFL teams report for training camp. Informal support has already been indicated for this timeline. Tryouts and training for national teams are expected to align with the offseason quiet periods for NFL clubs.

Banning the "tush push"

While the flag football vote was smooth, the league owners faced a tougher task concerning the fate of the "tush push." After delaying the decision seven weeks prior, a proposal emerged from the Green Bay Packers to ban this play, popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles. To enact the ban, 24 of the 32 teams must approve it.

The Commissioner expressed optimism that the owners would come to a consensus on this issue, which concerns both competitive integrity and player safety. A revised proposal from the Packers broadens the language to prohibit any pushing, pulling, lifting, or encircling of a runner by offensive players, not just quarterbacks. The penalty for violating this rule would be 10 yards, mirroring the stance the league took 20 years ago before reversing the ban due to enforcement challenges. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been advocating for the play, which was developed alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts' arrival in 2020.

While data does not conclusively link the tush push to an increase in injury risk, some teams, including the Bills, support a ban due to safety concerns. The play involves assigning a player to push the quarterback to gain additional power on tight plays, resembling a rugby scrum.

The discussion is not limited to safety; entertainment value is also at stake.

The Eagles' execution of the play in crucial situations exemplifies well-chosen personnel and strategic precision, yet some critics argue that its resemblance to rugby detracts from traditional football aesthetics.

The Packers, who faced the Eagles in last season's playoffs, have expressed concern over the evolution of classic plays into scrums. The NFL's memo outlining the proposal cited reasons of player safety and the flow of the game. Lurie noted that aesthetics are subjective and can lead to controversies, just as the introduction of the forward pass did. Regardless of the decision on the play, debates around its fairness and enjoyment are likely to continue throughout the season.

The upcoming Monday night game on November 10, where the Packers will host the Eagles, promises to fuel conversation, especially since both teams are expected to be playoff contenders in the competitive NFC.

In addition to the tush push discussions, a proposal from the Detroit Lions concerning seeding rules is on the table. This proposed change would set playoff seeding strictly based on overall winning percentages, removing the guaranteed spots for division winners. This alteration could change playoff dynamics significantly, as exemplified by the previous season when the Los Angeles Rams benefited from an automatic home game despite a lower overall record.

NFL owners are also considering several competition committee proposals aimed at improving the recovery rates for onside kicks.