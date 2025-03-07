Boxer Imane Khelif says unbothered by gender talk ahead of 2028 Olympics

Olympic boxing gold medallist Imane Khelif played down any suggestions that concerns over her sqfety could affect her performance at the 2028 Summer Games in the US.

Khelif insisted that the political landscape does not worry her despite having her gender questioned during the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Khelif became a top storyline of the Paris Games after Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrew 46 seconds into their fight and refused to shake Khelif’s hand after insisting that she had never been hit so hard by a punch.

Subsequent scrutiny towards Khelif exploded as people — including world leaders and celebrities — questioned her eligibility or falsely claimed she was a man including current US president Donald Trump.

Since his return to office Trump has issued an executive order that bans transgender girls and women from participating in women's sports with some suggestions that Khelif could once again be a target for criticism during the LA Games as she was in the French capital.