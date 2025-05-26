FIFA U17 World Cup draw takes place in Qatar

The draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, held on Sunday in Doha, placed the Qatari national team in Group A alongside Italy, South Africa, and Bolivia.

Doha will host the tournament from November 3 to 27, featuring 48 teams. This is the first of five editions that FIFA has awarded to Qatar to organize until 2029, under the new expanded format that, for the first time in FIFA World Cup history across all categories, includes this number of participating teams.

The draw ceremony featured former Qatari player Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti and German player Julian Draxler, who plays for Al Ahli Qatar.

The participating teams will play 104 matches over 25 days across eight stadiums inside the Aspire Academy for Sports Excellence, with the final match scheduled at the Khalifa International Stadium.

According to the draw, the 48 teams were divided into 12 groups of four teams each, competing in the group stage. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance, making a total of 32 teams progressing to the knockout stage.

Group B includes Japan, Morocco, New Caledonia, and Portugal; Group C features Senegal, Croatia, Costa Rica, and the UAE.

Group D consists of Argentina, Belgium, Tunisia, and Fiji, while Group E contains England, Venezuela, Haiti, and Egypt. Group F includes Mexico, South Korea, Ivory Coast, and Switzerland.

Group G features Germany, Colombia, North Korea, and El Salvador. Group H has Brazil, Honduras, Indonesia, and Zambia. Group I includes the United States, Burkina Faso, Tajikistan, and the Czech Republic.

Group J consists of Paraguay, Uzbekistan, Panama, and Ireland. Group K includes France, Chile, Canada, and Uganda. The final group, Group L, comprises Mali, New Zealand, Austria, and Saudi Arabia.

The knockout rounds will begin with the round of 32 in a single-elimination format, followed by the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and culminate in the final match on November 27.