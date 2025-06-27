Welcome to Africanews

Faith Kipyegon falls short of historic sub-four minute mile but vows to keep pushing

By Agencies

Kenya

On a warm summer evening at Stade Charléty in Paris, three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon gave her all in an audacious attempt to become the first woman to break the four-minute mile barrier. Though she narrowly missed the mark, finishing in 4 minutes, 06.42 seconds, Kipyegon walked away proud of her effort and more determined than ever.

“It was not all about running a tactical race or going for the world record,” said Kipyegon after the run. “It was a special race whereby you just have to give everything. So I gave everything – and I think the WaveLights gave everything too!”

The race, dubbed “Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs. the 4-Minute Mile,” was organized by Nike as an unofficial event and won't count towards official records. Still, Kipyegon’s time was faster than her existing world record of 4:07.64, set in Monaco nearly two years ago.

With 13 elite pacemakers—including 11 men and two women—positioned strategically around her, and a supportive crowd of a few thousand in attendance, Kipyegon charged through the challenge. The atmosphere was electric, with perfect racing conditions: 25°C temperatures and minimal wind.

