Kenya Police sued over Nairobi lockdown during Gen Z protest anniversary

Kenya's police are facing legal action after shutting down central Nairobi during protests marking the second anniversary of the Gen Z uprising.

Rights group Katiba Institute has filed a contempt case against Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja, accusing authorities of ignoring a court order by setting up unannounced roadblocks across the capital before Thursday's memorial march.

The protests honored victims of the 2024 anti-government demonstrations, sparked by rising living costs and corruption, which culminated in protesters storming Parliament.

The government says the roadblocks were necessary after intelligence suggested criminal groups planned to infiltrate the demonstrations, loot businesses, and attack civilians.

But rights activists argue the blockade violated freedom of movement, blocked ambulances and emergency services, and unlawfully suppressed peaceful acts of remembrance.

The legal challenge comes as scrutiny grows over police conduct. According to Kenya's police watchdog, at least 127 people were killed during protests in 2024 and 2025, with security forces accused of using excessive force and acting with near-total impunity.

The case is now set to test whether Kenya's police can be held accountable for defying court orders while policing public protests.