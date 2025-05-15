Hosts Qatar look to surprise at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships

The 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships are set to kick off in the Qatari capital from May 17 to 25.

The prestigious global event will take place at two major venues: Lusail Multipurpose Hall and Qatar University Sports Complex.

This marks the 58th edition of the championships and the second time Doha has hosted the event, the first being in 2004.

The tournament will feature five main events: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

640 players will compete with 256 in the single events, 256 in the men’s and women’s doubles events, and 128 in the mixed doubles event with a total of 443 matches scheduled

Matches will be played in a knockout format, with singles matches held in a best-of-seven games format and doubles in best-of-five.

Some of the sport’s biggest names are set to compete, including world number one Lin Shidong and Sun Yingsha from China, French stars Félix Lebrun and Alexis Lebrun, and Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto.

South America will be represented by Brazilian standout Hugo Calderano, while Egypt’s Omar Assar leads the Arab presence at the tournament.

Sweden’s Truls Möregårdh, who recently won the WTT Star Contender Doha 2025, is also among the key contenders, despite suffering a minor training injury.

Hosts Qatar will be represented by seven players, led by top local star Mohamed Abdulwahab.

The home squad has been preparing intensively for the championship, aiming to make a strong impression on home soil in front of passionate local supporters.

Their participation highlights Qatar's growing investment in developing table tennis and nurturing local talent for the global stage.

With top talent from around the world converging in Qatar, the championship promises thrilling competition and high-level performances, reaffirming Doha's position as a major hub for international sport.