Albania: thousands rally on 12th day of protests against Trump-linked resort

Albania witnessed another large demonstration on 11 June as thousands of people gathered in Tirana for a twelfth consecutive day of protests against a proposed luxury resort linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. Marchers called for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and criticised the government's support for the development planned along the Adriatic coast. Protesters carried signs, chanted slogans and displayed inflatable flamingos, highlighting concerns about the impact on protected bird habitats within the Vjosa-Narta landscape, one of Albania's most significant wetland areas. The dispute has become a wider debate about development priorities in a country seeking European Union membership and increased foreign investment. Environmental groups warn that construction could damage sensitive ecosystems that support migratory species, while opponents argue that public funds and political attention should focus on hospitals, schools and infrastructure. The Albanian government maintains that the project would boost high-end tourism and economic growth. Meanwhile, Albania's state anti-corruption agency has opened an investigation linked to the development, although officials have not released further details about the inquiry.