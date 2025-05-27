Algeria: Three former presidential candidates sentenced to 10 years in jail

Algeria
Three former Algerian presidential candidates have been sentenced to 10 years in jail for corruption on Monday.
Businesswoman Saïda Neghza, former minister Belkacem Sahli and head of a veterinary products laboratory Abdelhakim Hamadi also received a 1 million dinars fine (about €6,700).
The three defendants had all hoped to win the presidency in September 2024.
But the Algerian constitutional court had dismissed their candidacies even before the election, accusing them of buying sponsorship from elected officials.
In August 2024, the prosecution said that 50 elected representatives had admitted to receiving money to sponsor the three candidates’ run for office.
Incumbent president Abdelmadjid Tebboune had unsurprisingly won the ballot.
In total, about 70 defendants were convicted in this case, after the investigation revealed a larger corruption scheme.
Three sons of Saïda Neghza, were sentenced to between 5 and 8 years in jail for aiding and abetting and money laundering.
Saïda Neghza, Belkacem Sahli and Abdelhakim Hamadi left the court free and have 10 days to appeal the decision.
