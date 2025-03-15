African nations shine at Special Olympics Winter Games

The Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin are coming to a close on Saturday, marking the end of an exciting week of competitions and celebrations. The Games featured final medal events and two closing ceremonies in Sestriere and Turin.

African nations have made significant strides at this year’s Winter Games. Senegal, for the first time, made its debut at the Games, competing with eight athletes. South Africa sent a strong team of six athletes to participate in figure skating and short-track speed skating, while Namibia’s floorball team impressed with their progress on the world stage.

Amid the success of African athletes, Jamaica also made its mark. Special Olympics Jamaica's Nigel Davies shared his pride in their journey:

“They learned to rollerskate before, they taught them balance in their rollerskate, to the inline rollerblades. So that's how they've come to be ice skaters. I am proud of them, to see them go out and do their best, and get the gold, the silver and bronze.”

As the Games conclude, the achievements of athletes from Africa and beyond highlight the growing success of these nations in winter sports.