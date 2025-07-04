Brazil launches major security operation ahead of BRICS Summit

Brazil's Navy launched a major operation off the coast of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday ahead of the BRICS Summit June 6-7.

Approx. 2,000 marines and more than 100 naval, air, and marine assets are reinforcing security around the Museum of Modern Art, where state leaders - including representatives from South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia - will meet on Sunday.

“As of today, we will have vessels on the water 24 hours a day. These are ships and smaller vessels controlling the entire maritime space. In some places, specifically Marina da Gloria, it will be closed from July 4th,” said Navy Captain Elinton Coutinho.

Growing tensions within the BRICS alliance cast a shadow over this year's Summit as both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will skip the meeting in Rio for the first time.

The theme of Brazil's BRICS presidency is 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance'.

Organizers will work to get the 11 member countries to issue a joint final declaration after foreign ministers failed to do so at the Summit in April for the first time in BRICS history.

The gridlock was the result of Egypt and Ethiopia refusing to support South Africa as a candidate for a seat at the UN Security Council.