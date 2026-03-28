Dakar races to finish line as Youth Olympic countdown begins

Bulldozers are still at work in Dakar, even as the athletes’ parade draws near.

Dakar has been transformed into a vast construction site, seven months before the Youth Olympic Games – the first global sporting event of this scale ever to be held in Africa.

Amid lingering questions over the pace of preparations, authorities on Friday organised a media tour of the key construction sites.

From the Tour de l’Oeuf multisport complex, where the swimming pool is undergoing renovation.

“As for the sites where we had to carry out construction and renovation work, today we are truly on a very, very good trajectory, on the right track. I must be honest, it’s pressure, it's a lot of pressure, but we know that the objective and the outcome at the end are well worth it," said Ibrahima Wade, coordinator of the Youth Olympic Games organising committee.

While the equestrian centre is being fitted with a seated stand, the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium already stands out as a benchmark venue.

The national football team's usual home, with 50,000 seats, will host the opening ceremony.

"We really wanted to raise the standards of sports infrastructure in Africa. So it's important to get the message across that Senegal is also capable of using these existing facilities, and that there was no need to start new construction projects for each of our competition venues," said Thierno Cissé, the Deputy Director in charge of operations, Youth Olympic Games organising committee.

Senegal’s credibility is on the line, as is that of the entire continent, in the eyes of the International Olympic Committee.

If Dakar 2026 is a success, it could pave the way for African bids to host the Olympic Games around 2040.

"Successful delivery of these Games will leave a strong legacy and impact. First of all, you get athletes who are inspired to be at the Olympic Games. You get human capital, with young professionals who, through the Learning Academy, can stay on the continent and be able to host them," said Humphrey Kayange, the Chair of the Dakar 2026 Coordination Commission, IOC.

Even if it is still difficult to gauge public enthusiasm, one thing is certain: time is running out.

As the countdown shows, it is now a race against the clock to have everything ready by 31 October, the opening ceremony date of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.