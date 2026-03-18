AFCON 2025 final scandal: Senegal accuses CAF of corruption

After the Confederation of African Football stripped Senegal of its title in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 final on Tuesday, Dakar has taken its protest a step further: it accused the CAF of corruption and called for an international investigation on Wednesday.

The row surrounding the AFCON 2025 winning title continues - and has even escalated.

After the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) appeals board announced that Senegal would be stripped of its title for "forfeiting the match" last January after walking off the field, the Senegalese Football Federation strongly criticised the decision on Wednesday.

And now, the Senegalese government has also become involved: it accused the CAF of corruption and called for an independent international investigation into "suspected corruption" at the governing body of African football.

The Senegalese Football Federation has meanwhile also said that it would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is situated in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Such a procedure can take more than a year to reach a verdict.