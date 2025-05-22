Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Manny Pacquiao out of retirement to face world welterweight champion

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Philippines

Filipino boxing legend, Manny Pacquiao, is coming out of retirement to challenge world welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

The 46-year-old boxer is scheduled to face the 30-year-old Mexican-American Barrios in Las Vegas on 19 July, nearly four years after his last professional fight.

Pacquiao is the only boxer to have won world championships in a record eight weight divisions and was also the oldest welterweight world champion in history at the age of 40 in 2019.

A senator in the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, he retired from boxing in 2021, and ran for president the year after.

His team announced his comeback last week, just hours after he conceded defeat in a bid for another seat in his country’s Senate.

Pacquiao’s rags-to-riches life story and legendary career brought honour to the Philippines where he is known as the “People’s Champ”.

He will be enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame on 8 June.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..