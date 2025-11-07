Families mourn over 188 dead in Philippines after Typhoon Kalmaegi

A wake was held in a basketball gymnasium in central Philippines on Friday for those who died during Typhoon Kalmaegi. Families gathered quietly around simple wooden coffins, sharing stories and holding each other for support. Kalmaegi left at least 188 people dead and more than a hundred missing, according to the Office of Civil Defense. Most of the victims were in Cebu and Negros, where sudden floods swept through homes. One mourner, Jimmy Abatayo, lost his wife and ten relatives. He said he tried to guide them through the water but they could not follow. With another strong typhoon expected to reach the western coast within days, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a national emergency, urging communities to prepare for further risks.