US government shutdown causes major flight delays and cancellation

The longest government shutdown in the United States is severely impacting the aviation sector, with thousand of airport workers and airport traffic controllers are working without pay. Nearly 3.000 flight were delayed on Monday alone, and more than 3.2 million passangers have been affected since the shutdown began 35 days go. Staffing shortages have caused widespread delays and cancellations, with up to 80 percent of New York-area controllers absent last week. Airlines and travelers are urging Congress to end the standoff as the holiday travel season approaches.