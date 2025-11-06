Prince William's Earthshot Prize honours global climate innovation projects

Brazilian and international stars gathered in Rio alongside Prince William for the Earthshot Prize ceremony at the Museum of Tomorrow (Museu do Amanhã). The evening opened in a festive tone, with samba and performances from Anitta, Gilberto Gil, Shawn Mendes, Kylie Minogue and Seu Jorge, before shifting towards the core message: spotlighting practical solutions for a planet under pressure. The warmest applause went to re.green, a Brazilian start-up using artificial intelligence to restore threatened forests, and to Friendship, a Bangladeshi organisation supporting communities facing climate disasters. Established in 2020, the prize honours five projects each year that can accelerate environmental transition by 2030.