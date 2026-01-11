Thousands gather to mark Benin's Vodun Days showcasing local culture

For the past three years, the government of Benin has organised an international festival around the 10 January, a date dedicated to the traditional Vodun or Voodoo religion.

On this occasion, followers from all over the country, elsewhere in Africa, and the diaspora gather in the coastal city of Ouidah, known as the world’s spiritual capital of Vodun.

Hounnongan Dah Allotinou Hounon, headmaster of the Vodun Hwendo religious school, says the day allows them to show people the value of traditional culture.

“Voodoo is our reality. We invite everyone to come and experience these realities and see the tangible facts for themselves. Voodoo is good. Voodoo does good,” he says.

Vodun is gaining visibility and attracting new followers from elsewhere in the world, including Charisma Freeman, originally from the United States, who was recently appointed traditional queen.

“My life has changed tremendously. I’m currently learning what it means to be a queen, learning more about Vodun,” she says.

“There is more than one Vodun that comes to you. So, I am discovering all the different forms, it’s not just one.”

In addition, the Vodun Days have become a real tourist magnet, attracting thousands of visitors from the continent and beyond every year.

Chadian student and tourist, Top Haissia, says the festival is magnificent.

“It's lovely to see African culture bringing the whole world together.”

The festival opened with a giant concert on Ouidah beach, bringing together national and international stars, including young Beninese artist, Bobo We, who is deeply influenced by Vodun.

His song of the same name celebrates the beauty and strength of this traditional religion.

“The people of Benin call me the son of voodoo. Because in my music, I promote voodoo. Benin sees me as someone who values this tradition. It is my heritage,” his says.

Vodun Days will return in early January 2027, much to the delight of devotees and festival-goers alike.