Fasting together: Ramadan and Lent in Sierra Leone’s spirit of harmony

Although politics may be troubled in Sierra Leone, religions co-exist harmoniously. As Christian Lent and Muslim Ramadan fall into the same time period this year, the faithful celebrate their holidays together, peacefully.

Saidu Saccoh Kargbo is preparing to observe Lent. The 40-day fasting period is one of the most important parts of the Christian calendar, preparing the faithful for the celebration of Easter.

But not all of Kargbo's family members will be fasting with him for the same religious occasion. Isatu Kamara, one of Kargbo’s grandchildren, is instead observing Ramadan.

This religious diversity within one family is however no problem in Sierra Leone, where Kargbo and his relatives live.

"I have Muslim friends who bring me porridge for Iftar, even though I do not fast during Ramadan. Likewise, when it is time for Christmas, my wife cooks and shares food with our neighbours," explained Kargbo.

While the country may divided along political faultlines, the different faiths co-exist harmoniously.

“A moment like this, when God makes it possible for us to celebrate these sacred months as Muslims and Christians simultaneously, it makes us feel happy as it strengthens our relationship more and more," said Rev. Fr. Thomas Aloma Gogra, Priest of the Holy Cross Parish in Kissy.

National government statistics dating from 2020 show that 77 percent of Sierra Leone’s population are Muslim, 22 percent Christian, and approximately 2 percent practice animism or some other form of traditional religion.