Palestinians wait at West Bank checkpoint to enter Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers

Palestinian worshippers waited at a West Bank checkpoint on the first Friday of Ramadan, hoping to cross into Jerusalem to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Israel has limited entry to men over 55, women over 50 and children up to the age of 12. All need a permit from Israeli authorities.

Ramadan in the West Bank is taking place under the shadow of the war in Gaza and desperate economic conditions. The World Bank has warned that the West Bank economy is at risk of collapse because of ongoing Israeli restrictions.

Unemployment in the territory was at 30 percent at the end of last year, more than double than before the war, according to Palestinian officials.

Military operations that Israel says are aimed at dismantling militant groups have caused heavy damage in the West Bank and displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The war in Gaza has brought a spike in Palestinian attacks on Israelis as well as settler violence.