US Vice president JD Vance "confused" by Israeli vote to annex West Bank

US Vice President JD Vance criticized on Thursday Israel’s parliament vote on West Bank annexation during his visit to the country, saying the move was a "stupid political stunt" and that it "confused" him.

Speaking on the tarmac of Tel Aviv’s international airport before departing at the end of his visit to Israel this week, Vance said that if the vote was a “political stunt, then it is a very stupid political stunt.”

A bill that would apply Israeli law to the occupied West Bank won preliminary approval in Israel’s parliament on Wednesday.

"I personally take some insult to it," Vance said about the Knesset vote. "The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel.” Vance met with Israeli military leaders and other officials during his visit to the country.

Earlier this week, he announced the opening of a civilian military coordination center in southern Israel where some 200 US troops are working alongside the Israeli military and delegations from other countries planning the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza.

As US Vice President JD Vance's visit to Israel comes to a close, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would be traveling to the country to keep the momentum on the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.